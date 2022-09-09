Mercato – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea, of course!

This summer, Chelsea tried to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo but at the time, Thomas Tuchel opposed the Portuguese’s arrival at the Blues.

New owner of the Chelsea club since this summer, Todd Boehly did not hold up during the summer transfer window. And for good reason, the new boss of the Blues has offered Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly or Raheem Sterling. But despite all these sizeable reinforcements, Chelsea are struggling at the start of the season, and the defeat against Dinamo Zagreb on the first day of the Champions League was fatal to Thomas Tuchel, dismissed to everyone’s surprise. A huge surprise that cannot be explained solely by the mixed results of the London club. Indeed, the disagreements between Thomas Tuchel and his management during the transfer window are at the origin of this early separation. The Cristiano Ronaldo file illustrates the gap between the German coach and the new Chelsea staff.

Rid of Tuchel, Chelsea will try Ronaldo again





Eager to strike a huge blow on the transfer market, Todd Boehly wanted to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea this summer, while the Portuguese was doing his utmost to force his departure from Manchester United. The opportunity for Chelsea to recruit CR7 was great, but Thomas Tuchel, opposed to the arrival of the former Madrid player, vetoed it. Now rid of the German coach, Chelsea could well try their luck in the coming weeks to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo. This is how, according to the site Fichajes.net, the leaders of the Blues will return to the charge after the World Cup in Qatar, during the summer transfer window, to bring in CR7. In the event that Chelsea were qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, the destination would tempt Ronaldo, still obsessed with his records in this competition. For its part, Manchester United, which is now making its No. 7 a replacement, will clearly not oppose his departure…