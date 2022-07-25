Mercato – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo can prepare his tears

For several weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo has wanted to leave Manchester United, not qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League.

On the start, Cristiano Ronaldo struggles to find a base. And for good reason, Atlético de Madrid seemed to be the big favorites to welcome the Manchester United striker but at this stage, negotiations are at a standstill. Also cited as contenders for the signing of CR7, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea or Bayern Munich are not interested in the arrival of the Portuguese, who would destabilize their locker room more than anything else. Beyond sporting and financial considerations, a major element is blocking the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo according to information delivered on Monday by the Marca newspaper. The Spanish media reveals that within the Ronaldo clan, not everyone is on the same wavelength, which does not facilitate a start during this summer transfer window.

Relatives of CR7 advise him not to leave





Indeed, Marca indicates that very influential people in Cristiano Ronaldo’s entourage are pushing for the Portuguese to continue his career with Manchester United. Some close to CR7 believe that Manchester United is a club of absolute greatness and that therefore it is not reasonable to leave the Red Devils just one year after the great return of the Portuguese. Despite the difficulties encountered by MU in recent months, some in the circle close to Cristiano Ronaldo believe that it is on the contrary the role of the former Madrid player to help Man United to regain their splendour, rather than leaving at the first difficulty. in the absence of the Champions League. In addition, many relatives of CR7 advise against the star joining Atlético de Madrid because of the symbolism of this choice. Legend of Real Madrid, the former striker of Juventus Turin would necessarily scratch his image by joining the Colchoneros. For his part, Ronaldo is still determined to play in a club qualified for the next edition of the Champions League. But a departure seems to have stalled due to the financial stakes of such a transfer and major disagreements within the player’s entourage.