Mercato – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo, his future club takes action

A place on the bench and not even a Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo hates his end of summer at Manchester United. He thinks only of leaving, and could find a very glorious base this winter.

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is not one to give up on his dreams and ambitions because retirement age is approaching. For the next few months, the Portuguese has set himself several objectives. After a turbulent transfer window but ultimately without a change of club, he is now focusing on his return to form for the World Cup, certainly his last with his selection. He also has the ambition to play in the Champions League again, even if Manchester United is not qualified for this competition. It is for this precise reason that his name has been announced in several clubs this summer. In particular Bayern Munich, which is one of those who politely declined the approaches of Jorge Mendes, the agent of CR7.





But after several weeks of competition in this 2022-2023 season, the German club is floundering and asking itself questions. The bad run in the league puts Julian Nagelsmann in a delicate situation, even if he has been confirmed by his leaders. However, with the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Bayern are no longer scoring so easily and for the first time in 87 Bundesliga games, the Bavarian club did not score in a league game, this weekend against Augsburg. (loss 1-0).

Robert Lewandowski leaves a huge hole

An offensive crisis that Sadio Mané, rather to his advantage in the Champions League, does not really solve. Result, according to El Nacional, Bayern Munich plans to reconnect with Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup, in a deal that could delight everyone. Indeed, Manchester United is only asking for 20 million euros to let go of a player on whom Erik Ten Hag does not really count. For his part, CR7 had checked off the German club in his favorite destinations this summer and believes he has a chance to score and even win the Champions League with the winner of the 2020 edition. And for Bayern, he is a player of experience, capable of sublimating himself in the big matches and regaining confidence in the Bundesliga, which would present itself. The financial conditions, and in particular salary, will be crucial, but this transfer has now entered the realm of the possible for the next transfer window.