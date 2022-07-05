Mercato Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo refuses a drop in salary, the clash is explained!

Absent from Manchester United training for two days, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to change clubs during this transfer window.

For two days, rumors have been flying in all directions about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The latest is the most surprising since CR7 could bounce back… at FC Barcelona. Indeed, his agent Jorge Mendes had lunch with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and a potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo was mentioned. The situation of the Portuguese is also monitored by Naples, Chelsea or Bayern Munich, three clubs qualified for the next edition of the Champions League… unlike Manchester United. It is mainly because the Red Devils will not play the next edition of the Champions League that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to pack his bags. But according to the Manchester Evening News, there are also financial reasons to explain Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden desire elsewhere.

Ronaldo refuses a pay cut at United





According to the British media, Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a contract of 560,000 euros per week at Manchester United. But a priori, this salary should be lowered for the coming season and go down to 420,000 euros per week. A drop in salary absolutely not to the taste of Cristiano Ronaldo, who thus made his desire to leave Manchester United. However, the player’s departure is not yet finalized. Within the Manchester locker room, some players are convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United according to the British media. Under contract with the Red Devils until June 2024, CR7 animates the transfer window in any case and that was absolutely not planned. Another big file to manage for the staff of Man United, who have already lost Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani this summer. Very delicate start to the mandate for the new coach Erik Ten Hag even if a priori, the Dutchman will not bend over backwards to retain Ronaldo, whom he does not consider really compatible with his game plan.