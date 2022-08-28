Mercato Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo validates a strong choice for his future
Cristiano Ronaldo validates a return to Serie A for his transfer
Looking for a new club that can welcome him to compete in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo was announced on the side of Napoli recently. Moreover, the Portuguese would have validated this track for his future. Everything now depends on Manchester United, which is already engaged in a file other than that of Victor Osimhen.
It has now been several weeks since Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new club. The 37-year-old striker absolutely wants to play in the Champions League, something that Manchester United won’t do this season. The Portuguese would therefore apply to several European clubs. But so far, he has only received rejections. That’s when Jorge Mendes renewed contacts with the Napoli recently. For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo would not be against a return to Serie A.
Cristiano Ronaldo has validated the Napoli option
According to information from the Gazzetta dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo would have validated the option Naples for his future. A hypothesis had also been considered to send the Portuguese to theAjax Amsterdam. But the 37-year-old striker would have a clear preference for the club of Serie A. However, the key to this whole file would be found in Amsterdam.
Antony is the key to the file
Manchester United would be interested in Anthony and would be ready to draw 90M€ to recruit him. But if the Red Devils fail to get to the end of the case for the playerAjax Amsterdamthey should bet everything on the arrival of Victor Osimhen. The club of Premier League would also prepare a salary of € 10 million per season for the Nigerian. The Gazzetta dello Sport even specifies that if there is an opening for Manchester United leave alone Cristiano Ronaldo leave for free this summer, his return to Serie A could come true. But first we will have to know the outcome of the case. Anthony before. To be continued…