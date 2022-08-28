Mercato Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo validates a strong choice for his future

Football – Mercato

Cristiano Ronaldo validates a return to Serie A for his transfer

Posted on August 28, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet



Looking for a new club that can welcome him to compete in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo was announced on the side of Napoli recently. Moreover, the Portuguese would have validated this track for his future. Everything now depends on Manchester United, which is already engaged in a file other than that of Victor Osimhen.

It has now been several weeks since Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new club. The 37-year-old striker absolutely wants to play in the Champions League, something that Manchester United won’t do this season. The Portuguese would therefore apply to several European clubs. But so far, he has only received rejections. That’s when Jorge Mendes renewed contacts with the Napoli recently. For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo would not be against a return to Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo has validated the Napoli option

According to information from the Gazzetta dello Sport , Cristiano Ronaldo would have validated the option Naples for his future. A hypothesis had also been considered to send the Portuguese to theAjax Amsterdam. But the 37-year-old striker would have a clear preference for the club of Serie A. However, the key to this whole file would be found in Amsterdam.

Antony is the key to the file