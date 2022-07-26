Mercato Mercato – FC Barcelona: Xavi does not say no to a return from Lionel Messi

The Blaugrana coach, who is a former teammate of the Argentine, is open to the idea of ​​future talks with a big name in football.

A Lionel Messi return to Barcelona remains a possibility in Xavi’s eyes, but the current Blaugrana manager doesn’t want to be dragged too far into this debate at the moment as any deal in 2022 remains ‘impossible’. Indeed, the seven-time Ballon d’Or is still under contract with Paris Saint-Germain, reigning French champions, for an additional 12 months.

“We will see in the future”

If no extension is agreed, the Argentine superstar could become a free agent again, two years after leaving Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes. Barca president Joan Laporta has already admitted he would like to see an all-time great return to Catalonia. Laporta says Messi’s ‘chapter’ at Barca isn’t over and he feels ‘indebted’ to the South American striker after he was unable to fund a new contract in 2021.

Xavi, who once played alongside a legendary figure who followed him out of La Masia’s famed academy, would welcome any opportunity to bring the fan favorite back into his ranks, but is aware that ‘no deal can be discussed before 2023. He said, when asked about the return rumours: “At the moment, signing Leo Messi is impossible. He has a contract with Paris. We will see in the future. Now is not the time to talk about him.”

Is Xavi the new Pep Guardiola of FC Barcelona?

Former club captain Xavi is helping Barca get back to a level Lionel Messi would like. Robert Lewandowski is the latest superstar to be lured to the Camp Nou after being transferred from Bayern Munich for 50 million euros. The challenge now is to win major trophies, to allow current players to emulate the achievements of those who have been decorated in the past.

It has been suggested that Xavi could become another Pep Guardiola for the Blaugrana, having represented the La Liga giants with distinction as a player before trying to revive former glories as a manager. The 42-year-old tactician responded to these comparisons: “I don’t have the idea of ​​equaling Pep, what I want is for Barca to win. It’s not about ego, I don’t want to beat Pep or Johan (Cruyff) or anyone. On the contrary, I fed on them, I am their pupil, my dream is to bring Barca back to the top of the world”.

Xavi added on recruiting cases helping with this process: “The club is working very hard to keep making the team stronger. At the moment I’m very happy with the way the team is training and fighting on the pitch. The players want to come here because it’s “It’s an exciting project. We’re not at our best at the moment, but it’s still Barca. My dream is for Barca to win titles.”