Mercato Mercato: Lionel Messi postpones discussions on his extension to December!

If, according to Marca, PSG is willing to offer Lionel Messi one more year by pushing his commitment until June 2024, the Argentine striker will not be in a hurry to respond to the Champion of France.

Coming out of a rather delicate integration season, the seven-time Ballon d’Or (35) will first weigh the pros and cons of such a decision when a departure for MLS (Inter Miami) seemed promised to him. in the summer of 2023. According to the Iberian magazine, Lionel Messi will not decide until after the World Cup in Qatar.

Before that, Messi first wants to see how he feels on a physical level and if he’s still motivated to stay another year in the very demanding European football. Paris, which is well aware of having with the Pulga a goose that lays golden eggs by the advertisers, will not put pressure on him and will give him all the time he wants to decide. Messi’s extension file should therefore not come on the carpet before next December…