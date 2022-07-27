Mercato Mercato – Manchester United: A return to Sporting for Cristiano Ronaldo? Reuben Amorim responds

The 37-year-old was linked with a return to the Lisbon club but the manager says he hasn’t heard of a deal.

The Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera is likely to last all summer. Eager to leave Manchester United, the Portuguese has not found a way out and sees all the doors closing one after the other. A return to his training club, Sporting has even been mentioned in the press, although this is not CR7’s priority. Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has hinted that rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the Portuguese club this summer are unfounded.

Amorim surprised by rumors

Ronaldo has let Manchester United know he wants to leave during the current transfer window in order to compete in the Champions League next season. Sporting are believed to be a possible destination for the 37-year-old forward, given he came through the club’s academy and made 31 appearances for the national team before moving to Old Trafford in 2003.

Nevertheless, Ruben Amorim said he hadn’t heard of the possibility of the Lisbon club bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting he was focused on being able to keep his current stars. “I heard that [les rumeurs sur Ronaldo]. I don’t read anything, I don’t see anything”he told reporters.

The priority: keep Matheus Nunes

“For me, the reality is different, it’s about keeping my players,” added the Sporting coach. Matheus Nunes is one of the Sporting stars at risk of being sold to a big European club. Liverpool have been mooted for the 23-year-old midfielder, who has four years left on his contract at Sporting.

Ruben Amorim has confirmed that the eight-cap Portuguese international has rejected offers from other clubs and that he will not leave during the current transfer window. “I am happy that Matheus Nunes is still here. I am happy that Sporting players, like Nunes, reject offers that [changeraient] their life to stay at Sporting“, added the coach.

“It’s my reality. I’m very happy with my team and my players are the best in the world”, concluded Ruben Amorim. Even if a return to Sporting was not Cristiano Ronaldo’s preferred option at this stage of his career, even his training club do not seem ready to open the doors to him. The more time passes, the closer Cristiano Ronaldo gets to Manchester.