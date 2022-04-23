Mercato | Mercato Mercato – Barcelona: Xavi’s strong outing on the new post-Messi era at Barça!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

During a press conference organized this Saturday, Xavi returned to the turbulent season of FC Barcelona, ​​marked by the departure of Lionel Messi last August, forcing the club to enter a new era.

For several months, the heart rate Barcelona saw the beginning of a new era. This began last summer, when Lionel Messi was not retained by the club due to his financial problems. Now at PSG, The Pulga look from afar at the many changes that have taken place among Blaugrana . At odds with the president John Laporta, Ronald Koeman was removed from office in October 2021 to make way for Xavi. The club’s child was quickly adopted by the Blaugrana and despite a difficult start, the 42-year-old coach ended up convincing and appears as the central element of this project, that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Ferran Torres joined during the winter transfer window. Second in La Liga, the heart rate Barcelona managed to revive, a late awakening which should not prevent the 35th coronation in the history of the Real Madrid. However, Xavi has something to savor the course of its players during the second part of this season with twists and turns, as the former midfielder recalled.

“Without Messi, everything becomes more difficult”

“ There are times of everything. There were moments of science fiction, like the 0-4 at the Bernabéu, but also of terror, like the Covid situation or when we were ninth in the league. This is our reality and we have to face it. We are in the post-Messi era, we have to be very patient. I was the first to aspire to win titles, but we have to strengthen for next year. We must be realistic, calm and patient. Without Messi, everything becomes more difficult. The attitude of the team is however commendable” told Xavi in comments relayed by Sport before comparing a little later the situation of the heart rate Barcelona with that of Manchester Unitedwhich is still trying to rebuild itself today: We are in the first months of the post-Messi era. United are also struggling to come back. Barca can’t afford it, we’re working on it. »

