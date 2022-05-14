Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: A Barcelona star pushed for the transfer of Lionel Messi!
Football – Mercato – PSG
Last summer, Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona, unable to extend his contract given the Blaugrana’s financial problems. Reluctantly, Joan Laporta let the Argentinian slip away, but within the Catalan club, some would not have really cried this departure of Messi. On the contrary…
The football planet shook during the last summer transfer window. While we thought that Lionel Messi would end his career with the FC Barcelona, it did not end up going as planned. Although the Argentinian had reached an agreement with Joan Laporta to initial a new contract, this signature could not be possible because of the economic setbacks of Barça. Free, Messi then flew to the PSG. A terrible loss for the FC Barcelonaalthough Gerard Pique would have pushed him for this departure from La Pulga.
The departure of Messi claimed by Pique!
While Gerard Pique explained that he was saddened by the departure of Lionel Messithese remarks made the relatives of the former player of the FC Barcelona. Thus, a friend of the Argentinian took over the volley Piquerevealing that he had demanded his departure from Joan Laporta : “ Gerard Pique, you are so fake and shameless, that not only did you not cry, but you told mediocre Joan Laporta that if he wanted to build a winning team, he had to sell Leo Messi. That same Leo Messi who saved you from Zaragoza when nobody wanted you because you were resentful, envious and a bad teammate “.
