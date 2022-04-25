Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: A Cristiano Ronaldo plan for Kylian Mbappé?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on April 25, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. by Axel Cornic

At the end of the contract with PSG, Kylian Mbappé could follow in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo by joining Real Madrid, where a place of choice seems to be promised to him.

The more time passes, the more Kylian Mbappe seems to be close to Real Madrid. We revealed to you on le10sport.com that the Paris Saint Germain still has every chance, but two months from the end of the contract of Mbappe the danger only grows. Especially since in Spain, we are eagerly awaiting the mother of number 7 of the PSG ! According to several French and foreign media, Fayza Lamari would be expected in the Spanish capital to meet the Real Madrid, with whom an agreement in principle already exists. President Florentino Perez would dream of being able to complete everything this week, in order to avoid any blowback from the PSG.

Real Madrid ready to sell 50% of image rights to Mbappé