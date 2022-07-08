Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: A madness prepared by Qatar with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 8, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. by Bernard Colas

Wishing to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new club and would be particularly in the sights of Chelsea, one of the few clubs with the financial resources to finance such an operation, with PSG. According to some sources, the Parisian team does not intend to position itself on the fivefold Ballon d’Or, but a contradictory version is also circulating.

Linked to Manchester United until June 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo should pack up this summer. Frustrated with the last season made by the Red Devils the five-time Ballon d’Or would like to leave Old Trafford in order to compete in the Champions League at another club, but there are few leads for the 37-year-old striker. chelsea would be particularly attentive to his situation, since the Blues emerge as one of the few contenders likely to meet the sporting and financial demands of cristiano Ronaldoin the same way as the PSG.

PSG ready to try the big shot CR7?

Lately, The Independent revealed that cristiano Ronaldo would like to join the PSG in order to try to win a last Champions League, an interest that would be mutual. This Friday, 90min reaffirms that the PSG has the will and the financial means to enter into an agreement with Jorge Mendes for the transfer of cristiano Ronaldobut other sources claim otherwise.

‘PSG won’t sign him because they have Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’