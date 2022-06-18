Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: After Cristiano Ronaldo, DJ Snake makes a revelation about De Jong

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on June 18, 2022 at 9:10 p.m. by Hugo Ferreira

PSG fan, DJ Snake sometimes turns into an insider. Indeed, the artist had already revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join the club of the capital when he played under the colors of Real Madrid. And now, it is on Frenkie De Jong that he has leaned. While PSG hopes to be able to complete the Dutchman’s arrival during the summer transfer window, the FC Barcelona player was close to joining France in 2019, according to DJ Snake.

Eager to build a workforce capable of finally winning the Champions League, the Paris Saint Germain studies many profiles, and should be active. In the offensive sector, Cristiano Ronaldo was notably mentioned on the side of the capital a few weeks ago. An interest that could have seduced the Portuguese international, who wanted to join the PSG a few years ago as DJ Snake explained: “I met Cristiano Ronaldo at Ibiza’s private airport. It was at a time when he had to leave Real Madrid. He wanted to come to PSG. (…) CR7 wanted to come to PSG. I wrote to Nasser” . A great supporter of the reigning French champion, the artist seems well informed about Parisian news, he who also has information on the file Frankie De Jong. Tracked by the recruitment unit, the Dutchman could have actually joined the Paris Saint Germain from 2019.

