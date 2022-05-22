Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: After Mbappé, Leo Messi makes a sensational announcement about his future!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on May 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. by Bernard Colas

As he comes out of a difficult first season with PSG, Lionel Messi has made an appointment with Parisian supporters for the next financial year, enough to rule out the possibility of a departure during the summer transfer window.

Lionel Messi’s first season away from heart rate Barcelona was not easy for him. At 34, the Argentinian comes out of a delicate exercise with the PSG without having managed to win unanimous support in the capital, with 11 goals and 14 assists in 34 appearances. It was enough for the first rumors of departure to circulate for Lionel Messiwith the possibility of a return to heart rate Barcelona or a departure to the MLS. However, those around the Pulga quickly wanted to set the record straight, saying that Leo Messi wanted to stay in order to do better next season, while his lease runs until June 2023. The day after the last day of Ligue 1, the former star of the Barca took stock of this first year in the French capital and confirmed that he would still be present on the side of the Parc des Princes at the start of the school year.

“Good things will happen in 2022”

” The season is over and I wanted to thank my teammates for the way they treated me since my arrival and my family for always accompanying and supporting me. It was a different year because of everything that happened but in the end we won a title which I was very excited to win because of what it means because it was the first trophy here in Paris. We still have the bitter taste of having lost in the Champions League in a knockout game when we were the best team, but at the same time I want to be happy to have won another title, which was also the one of our goals. I am sure that good things will happen in 2022, it will be an important year and we will fight to be in completion with ambition everywhere. See you soon ! “, wrote Lionel Messi on instagram . The Argentinian will therefore still be in Paris next season, before perhaps flying to the United States since the journalist of the chain Direc TV Alex Candal announced this week that issue 30 of the PSG intended to buy 35% of the rights to the American franchise of theInter Miami before signing there in the summer of 2023. A possibility that has nevertheless been denied since by those close to the striker, saying that he ” has not yet decided on its future. »