Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: After PSG, will Lionel Messi return to FC Barcelona?

After 21 years at FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi packed his bags last summer. However, the story might not be completely over. Will the Argentinian then return to Catalonia?

Last summer, Lionel Messi had to leave the FC Barcelona. Although the Argentinian had reached an agreement with Joan Laporta to extend his contract at Blaugrana, it couldn’t be done for economic reasons. Reluctantly, Barça therefore had to let go of the seven-time Ballon d’Or, who then signed up with the PSG. But after spending 21 years in Catalonia, it’s hard to turn the page. And inevitably, Lionel Messi has always Barcelona in a corner of his head. To the point of considering a return in the future? Jorge Messifather of the Argentinian, opened the door: I hope Leo can return to Barcelona one day “.

It’s not over yet between Barcelona and Messi?

Under contract until 2023 with the PSG, Lionel Messi already sees his future making a lot of noise. A return to FC Barcelona is thus at the center of the discussions. Moreover, at the Blaugrana, we answered Jorge Messi. ” Would I like Messi to come back? Yes of course “, dropped Joan Laporta. On his side, Mateu Alemany has explained : ” Messi? If we have to say something, we will say it “. Barça’s door therefore remains open for Lionel Messibut other options exist for the current player of the PSGannounced in MLS or back to Argentina to end his career.

