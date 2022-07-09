Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Announced on the departure, Neymar claims a transfer to Paris

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 9, 2022 at 4:00 a.m. by Thomas Bourseau

With the arrival of Luis Campos as football advisor, PSG seems to have entered a new era that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has not hidden in recent weeks. What to question the future of Neymar at PSG. Defended by Dani Alves when he is at the heart of the transfer window, Neymar launched an appeal with his foot to his former teammate.

Neymar Jr. pushed out? Like the president Nasser Al–Khelaifi revealed in an interview with Parisian on June 21, the era of bling bling and sequins is over in the Paris Holy–German. And as for the case Neymar, Al-Khelaïfi clearly did not tie the Brazilian’s future to the PSG for the coming seasons, although since July 1, he has been contractually linked to the PSG until June 2027 as le10sport.com revealed to you in May 2021.

Chelsea interested in Neymar’s profile

But what is the most plausible destination for Neymar? According ESPN in the event of departure from cristiano Ronaldo who would have asked for an exit voucher from its leaders, Manchester United could be tempted by the recruitment of number 10 of the PSG or by that of Robert Lewandowski although the latter seems to be determined to commit to the heart rate Barcelona. According to the British press, intermediaries would have proposed the names of Neymar and of Ronaldo at chelsea while the new co-owner of the Blues Todd Boehly reportedly have every intention of signing a world-famous star this summer. Moreover, his former teammate Thiago silva encouraged him to join him at chelsea lately.

Neymar does not want to leave PSG

However, although The Parisian recently revealed that Neymar would not be against launching a new challenge elsewhere, the truth would be quite different. According to UOL Sports or the journalist Fabrizio Romano, Neymar would not cultivate the desire to leave the PSGbut is said to be determined to win the first Champions League in the club’s history via the last remaining seasons on his long contract.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Alves (@danialves)

Defended by Dani Alves, Neymar invites him to join him at PSG