Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: At the heart of transfer rumors, Neymar is arrested by Dani Alves

Posted on July 7, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau

Neymar has been announced on departure for some time now. The cause ? The new look PSG led by Luis Campos would not count on the Brazilian for the new sports project put in place. What cause a torrent of information and rumors about his future. The opportunity for Dani Alves, former teammate of Neymar at FC Barcelona and PSG, to step up.

And if Neymar ended up leaving PSG before the end of the summer transfer window? The Brazilian is now contractually bound to the Paris Saint Germain until June 2027 since July 1 due to the automatic activation of his clause which extended his contract signed in May 2021 for two additional seasons as le10sport.com revealed to you at the time. However, Neymar would not seem to be part of the plans of the new management of the Paris Holy–German and a transfer would be in the pipeline although the main interested party does not wish to pack up as Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed it.

Thiago Silva calls on Neymar to join him at Chelsea

Testifying to the multiple rumors in the press, his former teammate Thiago silva let it be known that the door of chelsea was wide open for him to join there if ever the PSG pushed him towards the exit. However, Daniel Alves wanted to calm everyone down. By posting a first photo of him on Instagram with the new home jersey of the PSG for the 2022/2023 season with the following caption: ” Still here “.

“The internet is out of whack, don’t believe everything that comes out”