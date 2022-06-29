Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça, Premier League … Neymar persists and signs for his future

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on June 29, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. by Dan Marciano

The soap opera Neymar could animate this summer transfer window. PSG would like to sell him this summer, although they haven’t communicated the news to the player yet. According to some of his relatives, several Premier League teams have inquired about his situation. But Neymar does not want to leave PSG, especially as the next World Cup approaches.

As announced by le10Sport.com, the contract of Neymar will be automatically extended for one season, until 2027. However, the Brazilian international is not certain to continue his career at the PSG. This time, it is not his decision, but that of his leaders. Arrived a few weeks ago to occupy the role of sports adviser of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Luis Campos would not take a dim view of his departure during this summer transfer window. As for the president ofu PSG, he remained more ambiguous, without however guaranteeing that he would be present in the group next season. ” What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. Much more ! They must all be 100%. Obviously, we weren’t good enough to go far. For next season, the objective is clear: to work every day at 200%. Give everything we have for this jersey, give the maximum and we will see the result. had entrusted Al-Khelaïfi in an interview with Le Parisien. An exit, which would have annoyed Neymar, aware of the position of his club.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: The bomb of the Brazilian press on a transfer of Neymar https://t.co/1EbORm5a0l pic.twitter.com/TI0gXKiv8h — le10sport (@le10sport) June 28, 2022

Neymar knows it, PSG want to sell him

Currently at Brazil to take advantage of a few days of rest, Neymar would not have received any news from the PSG. But according to information from goals, the Brazilian player knows that the Parisian club no longer necessarily counts on him for next season. the PSG would like to sell him, but would not say no to a loan, especially if the full salary is paid by the club. But precisely, his remuneration is a problem.

English teams have inquired

Indeed, few formations are able to support the large salary of Neymar. So as indicated by goals, the FC Barcelona, in serious financial difficulty, is left out of the equation. The only option that could satisfy the player would be a departure in Premier League. In England, Newcastle particular has the means to accommodate it. But Neymar does not necessarily intend to cross the English Channel and facilitate the task of its leaders.

Neymar wants to stay in France