Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça responds for the return of Lionel Messi!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on May 17, 2022 at 4:30 a.m. by Thibault Morlain

This Sunday, a return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona was at the heart of the news in Catalonia. This did not fail to make the Blaugrana react.

Last summer, it was in tears that Lionel Messi said goodbye to the FC Barcelona. After 21 years in Catalonia, the Argentinian had to pack his bags, unable to extend due to Barca’s economic problems. Since, Messi engaged with the PSG. But between the sevenfold Ballon d’Or and the FC Barcelona, the story might not be completely over. And this Sunday, Jorge Messifather of La Pulga, made a big announcement about it, dropping: “ I hope Leo can return to Barcelona one day “.

Messi back at Barcelona?