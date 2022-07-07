Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça warns Qatar for the big blow Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. by Dan Marciano

Aged 37, Cristiano Ronaldo should be talked about in the coming weeks; Keen to leave Manchester United this summer, the Portuguese player is looking for one last challenge in Europe. According to some media, PSG, but also FC Barcelona would be interested in the star. Present during the presentation of Andreas Christensen, Joan Laporta confided in this file.

It’s no longer a secret, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to slam the door, only a year after his arrival at Manchester United. Aged 37, the Portuguese star would like to join the ranks of a much more competitive and much more ambitious team. The arrival ofErik Ten Hag should have no influence on the decision of the attacker, who asked his agent to find him a new team in Europe. According to the English press, the new owners of chelsea rwould dream of a duet Ronaldo/Neymar. At PSG, we would try to associate him to Lionel Messi.

PSG ready to attack Ronaldo?

According to information disclosed by 90min this Thursday, PSG would keep an eye on Cristiano Ronaldo. This interest would come from Qatari leaders, despite the release of Nasser Al-Khelaifi on the end of the bling-bling at Paris. A few days ago, the media The Independent had announced that the Portuguese did not remain insensitive to the interest of the PSG. Another team that might be of interest Ronaldo would be the Barca.

“I had dinner on Monday with Jorge Mendes and we talked about the market in general”

Some rumors point to a possible offensive by the Barca in this file Ronaldo, despite his serious financial difficulties. This Wednesday, Joan Laporta raised this subject. ” I had dinner on Monday with Jorge Mendes and we talked about the market in general. Cristiano Ronaldo? I’m not going to talk about the players that were mentioned during the meeting, but it’s always interesting to know the situation of certain names in the market. Cristiano Ronaldo? I’m not going to talk about the players one way or the other, it could be misinterpreted. All footballers deserve respect. This is not in Barca’s interest. We have to respect players who have contracts with other teams.” declared the president of the formation blaugrana.

“Many players want to come to Barça”