Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barcelona returns to the attack for Lionel Messi!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on April 9, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. by Th.B.

Having left FC Barcelona reluctantly last August to join PSG, Lionel Messi is still welcome at Barça. And it is certainly not Dani Alves who will say the opposite.

Arrived in 2000 at the renowned training center of heart rate Barcelonato know La Masia , Lionel Messi wished after his coronation at the Copa America to extend his contract which had expired a few weeks earlier on June 30. And while the newly elected president John Laporta had made the extension of Messi the big point of his election campaign, the executive committee of the heart rate Barcelona clearly faced with its financial limits. Finally, on August 8, Messi appeared in tears at a press conference at the Camp Nou to say goodbye before signing for the PSG a two-year contract with an optional third year. However, after the premature elimination of Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, there was talk of a possible return of Messi to heart rate Barcelona. The journalist matteo moretto even explained that in the event of the departure of PSGit would be either the Barca a challenge in Major League Soccer. And Daniel Alves did not hide his ambitions for SPORT this Saturday. Lionel Messi’s former teammate heart rate Barcelona from 2008 to 2016 conveyed the following message to the Catalan daily. “Do I want Messi to come back to Barca? I don’t know what he thinks or wants to do. He could come back for a year with me for one last dance. Why not ? There is no better place than here. We couldn’t be better off than at Barça. He left and he tasted the experience. It’s time to go home if he wants to”.

Dani Alves’ confession on Messi’s departure…

And Daniel Alves did not stop at this beautiful call of the foot intended to Lionel Messi. For another Catalan media, namely Mundo Deportivo the right side of the heart rate Barcelona returned to the departure of Lionel Messiwhich did not really surprise him, with his knowledge of the world of football and the surprises that life has in store. “In football, nothing surprises me anymore, because since I left home at the age of fifteen, I’ve been through so much that nothing surprises me. But not having it is obviously not the best scene, we were born for each other and each other for each other, but it’s like a couple, sometimes we get angry, but then we come back “.

…and his punchline for his possible return to Barça!