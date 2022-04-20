Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Everything is written for the future of Lionel Messi!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on April 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. by TM

Lionel Messi’s future has been the subject of many rumors in recent weeks. Will stay, will not stay at PSG? This Wednesday, we now know more about the Argentinian, whose flight plan would now be known.

Everyone thought Lionel Messi was going to spend his whole career at the FC Barcelona and thus retire in Catalonia. Among professionals, the Argentinian had only known Barça until last summer. Arrived at the end of his contract, the now sevenfold Ballon d’Or had agreed with Joan Laporta to extend. Problem, because of its economic problems, the Catalan club could not record this extension. Reluctantly, the FC Barcelona then had to resolve to let go of his star. Free, Lionel Messi then engaged with the PSG last summer, reuniting with some of his friends like Neymar, Angel Di Maria or Leandro Paredes. Evolving for the first time away from Camp Nou, La Pulga was not really successful. Expected at the turn for its association with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi clearly did not live up to expectations. Not as decisive as usual, the player of Mauricio Pochettino has been the subject of much criticism. There was even talk of a possible departure, only a year after his arrival at the PSGwith whom he is nevertheless under contract until 2023 and also has an additional year as an option.

Messi knows what he wants…

The worst was thus already evoked for Lionel Messi. Announced on departure at PSGthe Argentinian was notably sent back to the FC Barcelona or else in MLS where theInter-Miamithe franchise of David Beckham, has never hidden his interest in the Argentine. Finally, fans of PSG can blow, Messi will still be with the capital club next season. While The Team explained that the Parisian management had not planned to drop the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, Mundo Deportivo made a big update on Wednesday regarding the position of the 34-year-old striker. Thus, as explained by the Iberian media, Lionel Messi would have been the first astonished by all these rumors sending him far from the PSG. For the player Mauricio Pochettino, it would never have been to go away this summer. With a contract going until 2023, the Parisian is committed to respecting this commitment and will therefore still be there next season.