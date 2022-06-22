Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Great news for the arrival of an attacker

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on June 22, 2022 at 10:10 p.m. by Baptiste Lefilliatre

Closely followed by Paris Saint-Germain, Hugo Ekitike was rather announced with insistence on the side of Newcastle. However, nothing is lost for the capital club, since the representatives of the French striker no longer give the slightest sign of life to the Magpies, who have nevertheless reached an agreement with Reims.

There is no doubt that the attacking sector will be one of Paris Saint Germain’s major projects this summer. Despite the extension of its star striker Kylian Mbappethe club of the capital must strengthen, with a Lionel Messi aging who accuses the blow, a Neymar Jr more than ever on the decline and a Mauro Icardi completely ghostly. The departure ofAngel Di Maria, at the end of the contract on June 30, does not help the affairs of the Parisian leaders either, who wish to bring new blood to their line of attack. For it, Paris inquired about the profile ofHugo Ekitikeunder contract until June 2024 with the Reims Stadium. As he seemed to take the direction of Newcastlenothing is guaranteed for the future of the striker.

Newcastle out of the race for Ekitike?