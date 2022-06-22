Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Great news for the arrival of an attacker
Football – Mercato – PSG
Closely followed by Paris Saint-Germain, Hugo Ekitike was rather announced with insistence on the side of Newcastle. However, nothing is lost for the capital club, since the representatives of the French striker no longer give the slightest sign of life to the Magpies, who have nevertheless reached an agreement with Reims.
There is no doubt that the attacking sector will be one of Paris Saint Germain’s major projects this summer. Despite the extension of its star striker Kylian Mbappethe club of the capital must strengthen, with a Lionel Messi aging who accuses the blow, a Neymar Jr more than ever on the decline and a Mauro Icardi completely ghostly. The departure ofAngel Di Maria, at the end of the contract on June 30, does not help the affairs of the Parisian leaders either, who wish to bring new blood to their line of attack. For it, Paris inquired about the profile ofHugo Ekitikeunder contract until June 2024 with the Reims Stadium. As he seemed to take the direction of Newcastlenothing is guaranteed for the future of the striker.
🗳 @hekitike9 ✅ https://t.co/bTO7CbNp5b pic.twitter.com/6L8nhdcC8Y
— Reims Stadium (@StadeDeReims) June 14, 2022
Newcastle out of the race for Ekitike?
According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Newcastlewho had reached an agreement with Reims for the transfer ofHugo Ekitike, has no further news from the agents of the French centre-forward. A way for the U20 international to say no to Magpies ? In any case, this silence of the clan Ekitike leave a chance to PSGwho can therefore still hope to obtain the services of the 20-year-old player.
Related articles
- Mercato Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid abandons a battle for a transfer
- Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça has said its last word for Ousmane Dembélé