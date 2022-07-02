Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Information diverges on Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 2, 2022 at 3:00 am by Thibault Morlain

In addition to the future of Neymar, that of Lionel Messi finds itself at the heart of a soap opera during this transfer market. Today, the Argentinian is under contract until 2023 with PSG, while having an additional year as an option. Will stay ? Won’t stay? The versions are different about Messi.

Last summer the PSG hit hard by recovering Lionel Messi, then free of any contract that could not be extended to FC Barcelona. Highly anticipated in the capital, the Argentinian however disappointed for his first season at the PSG. What then cast a chill over the future of Messiyet under contract until 2023. However, it is currently difficult to see clearly…

Mercato Mercato – PSG: After Neymar, the Spanish press drops a bomb on Messi https://t.co/KMpHuNYjGm pic.twitter.com/eRvP36nhWw — le10sport (@le10sport) July 1, 2022

Messi indisputable holder of Galtier?

So what should we expect for Lionel Messi ? The Parisian unveiled plans for Christophe Galtierfuture coach of PSGexplaining that the Argentinian was considered an indisputable starter.

In Spain, it is announced leaving