Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Is Luis Campos right to fail Cristiano Ronaldo?

Only one year after his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would already like to pack his bags when his club will not play in the next Champions League. In search of a European club, CR7 would have notably offered its services to PSG, which has often been interested in its services. But this summer, the champions of France are not in the game, having failed Cristiano Ronaldo. The right choice of Luis Campos?

If the soap opera Kylian Mbappe has come to an end, behold the transfer market is now driven by the case Cristiano Ronaldo. Last summer, the Portuguese chose to make his comeback at Manchester United, where he had established himself as the best player in the world. The flame was therefore rekindled between CR7 and the Red Devils, but it didn’t go ideally. Indeed, if Cristiano Ronaldo rose to the occasion personally, from a collective point of view, Manchester United disappointed. Indeed, the English club failed to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League. And that could have terrible repercussions.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave

Faced with this fiasco of the season of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would have made the decision to leave the Red Devils. The bomb was dropped a few days ago, the Portuguese would like to look elsewhere to join a club playing in the Champions League. What therefore ignite the transfer window. But faced with these many rumours, Erik ten Hagtrainer of Manchester Unitedwas very clear about Cristiano Ronaldo : “ Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. He is in our plans. He is not with us due to personal issues. We plan this season with Cristiano Ronaldo “.

Heading to PSG? It’s no !

Looking for a European club, Cristiano Ronaldo would thus have offered his services to the PSG. For several years now, it has been announced that the club from the capital is interested in the fivefold Ballon d’Or. However, this would no longer be the case today. According to information from Parisian the PSG would have refused this offered this offer, believing that there was no room for Cristiano Ronaldo, both sportingly and economically. Moreover, to Pariswe want to put an end to the era of bling-bling, which would therefore not correspond to a transfer of CR7 during this summer transfer window.

