Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Is Luis Campos right to fail Cristiano Ronaldo?

Published on July 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. by The editorial staff

Cristiano Ronaldo would likely not last forever at Manchester United and the next few days would be crucial for the rest of his adventure at Old Trafford. In Paris, Neymar could also, but for different reasons, leave PSG this summer. However, and while in this case it would be necessary to find a replacement for Neymar, Luis Campos would not think of Cristiano Ronaldo. Is this a mistake on the part of the PSG football adviser? This is our poll of the day!

Neymar could take the door this summer, despite the automatic clause which was activated on July 1 in his contract which now binds him to the PSG until June 2027 as le10sport.com revealed to you in May 2021. However, there would be no more room for Neymar in Paris as the president Nasser Al–Khelaifi subtly made it clear during an interview granted to the Parisian on June 21. The era of rhinestones and sequins is over PSG according to the words of its own president who further affirmed that players who did not give 100% for the club would be invited to seek playing time elsewhere.

Ousmane Dembélé, Paulo Dybala… Who to replace Neymar?

Whereas Richarlisonwhich until recently seemed to be a track taken into consideration by the PSGthe Brazilian finally signed in favor of Tottenham. As forOusmane Dembeleanother option studied by the President Nasser Al–Khelaifi according SPORT in case of departure from Neymar, a contract extension for two more seasons at heart rate Barcelona would be about to be agreed between the various parties. Re Paulo Dybalaalthough his departure for theInter fell through, his wage demands would remain high according to TMW and this could prove to be a real obstacle even for the PSG.

And why not Cristiano Ronaldo?

Despite being 37 years old, cristiano Ronaldo continues to push his own limits and proves each season that he can be more decisive than average. And while Manchester United failed last season in terms of trophies, the Red Devils have not even validated their ticket for the next edition of the Champions League. Enough to push the Portuguese to ask questions about his future at Old Trafford. However, it could be that Ronaldo is not relevant to PSG.

Mercato: The verdict for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo already fallen? https://t.co/VWf0cj2DaZ pic.twitter.com/aSPy0bmWE1 — le10sport (@le10sport) July 3, 2022

Campos wouldn’t consider Ronaldo

This is in fact the information communicated by Fabrizio Romano these last hours. According to the Italian journalist, the football adviser of the PSG, to know Luis Fieldswould not consider the case cristiano Ronaldo that Neymar whether sold or not.