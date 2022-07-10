Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lewandowski, Ronaldo… Which striker should accompany Mbappé and Messi?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Published on July 10, 2022 at 12:01 p.m. by The editorial staff

Even if the offensive sector of PSG is already well stocked, Luis Campos intends to inject new blood into this position, and several tracks have been activated. Wishing to leave Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski appears to be the dream of Parisian leaders, who have also moved their pawns in the Scamacca and Ekitike files. The name of Nicolo Zaniolo is also mentioned in Italy, while the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo hangs over the PSG transfer window. But in your opinion, which striker should the Parisian team turn to?

Now guaranteed to keep Kylian Mbappe after its extension until June 2025, the PSG is looking for players who will support the Bondynois. Angel Sun maria has already packed up while Mauro Icardi is pushed to the exit. On his side, Arnaud Kalimuendo could leave, the player loaned to CR lens last season with a good rating on the market, just like pablo Sarabiaback from a freelance job Sporting. Conversely, Lionel Messi will, unless the situation turns around, stay at PSG. There is still the uncertainty of Neymar, whose departure is not ruled out by management.

PSG targets Lewandowski as a priority

Thus, reinforcement is expected in attack, and Luis Fields has already set its priorities. Even though Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently sounded the end of the ” bling bling ” to PSGthe club from the capital is aiming for the heavy with Robert Lewandowski, on leaving one year from the end of his contract. The Portuguese international wants to leave the Bayern Munich and wants to join in priority the heart rate Barcelonabut discussions drag on between the two clubs, leaving the PSG a faint hope.

Ekitike, Scamacca… PSG ready to bet on youth

But the hottest trail leads to Italy, where Gianluca Scamacca could soon take the road to the capital. revelation of Serie A last season with 16 goals scored, the striker is the subject of talks between the PSG and Sassuolo since several weeks. For the time being, no agreement has been reached, while the Italian team is claiming €50m, while the Parisian team has reportedly submitted a proposal for €30m + €5m in bonuses. Another great prospect appears on the shortlist of Luis Fields in the person ofHugo Ekitike. The French striker revealed himself with Reims last season and would see himself evolving alongside Kylian Mbappe to PSGwho has no intention of raising the stakes in this case.

The big blow Ronaldo?

In Italy, the name Nicolo Zaniolo (AS Roma) also runs for the PSGbut the big surprise of the summer could be called cristiano Ronaldo. In the absence of the Champions League, the Portuguese wants to leave Manchester United and finds himself looking for a club. the PSG is one of the few destinations likely to meet the requirements of the fivefold Ballon d’Or, in sporting and financial terms. According 90min Qatar is rightly attentive to the situation of cristiano Ronaldobut other sources assert on the contrary that the PSG does not intend to position itself.

