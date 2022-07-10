Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Like Kylian Mbappé, they failed Real Madrid

Football – Mercato – PSG

Kylian Mbappé is not an isolated case as a good number of players have rebuffed Real Madrid’s advances during their careers. However, in the list that follows, it may well be that the PSG striker is one of the only ones, if not the only one, to have failed the European champion twice.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe did not reset the real Madrid once, but twice. Indeed, after having exploded in the eyes of Europe under the orders of Leonardo Garden at theAS MonacoMbappé made the choice to sign at the very end of the 2017 summer transfer window in favor of the PSG in the form of a one-season loan with an obligation to purchase €180m. Why ? Mbappe gave up on his decision at the time of his transfer to the PSG. “I thought that at PSG I would have more opportunities to play than at Real Madrid”. Contractually bound until June 2022, Mbappe had to sign at Real Madrid through his free agent status… but once again snubbed the Casa Blanca by extending to Paris Saint Germain until June 2025. Another blow for President Merengue Florentine Perez…

Marco Verratti

Since his arrival at PSG in the summer of 2012, Mark Verratti has continued to prove that through his style of play, he was unstoppable in the Parisian midfield. So that whatever coach is on the bench PSG, Verratti has always had a place in the starting XI. the heart rate Barcelona tried to recruit him in 2017 as his former agent Donato Sun Camper revealed at the time. However, in 2016, the Real Madrid also tried his luck according to the words of the principal interested in Rai Sports. “Madrid? Their interest in me was nice because it’s not every day that they want to recruit you. But when I’m happy at one club, I don’t want to start negotiations with another. I want to win things with PSG”. Since, Verratti continued to extend his contract to Paris Saint Germain.

Paul Pogba

Having just celebrated its 29th candle last March, Paul Pogba has already traveled well in his career, although he has only known two clubs twice, namely Manchester United and the Juventus. After the Euro lost in the final against Portugal in 2016, Paul Pogba wanted to leave the juve to embark on a new experience before making the decision to make a comeback at Manchester United. “To be honest, Real Madrid came to see me and I was thinking of going there, and I was also thinking of going to Manchester United. But I always felt it in my heart. My heart was telling me to come back here to Manchester, I don’t know why, I didn’t know what was going to happen. But I did, and I have no regrets. I never regret my choice” . told Pogba at Beyond the pitch podcast.

Neymar

After passing a series of sports tests at the Real Madrid at the age of 13, Neymar Jr could have joined the academy of the club merengue, but made a completely different choice well known by now. “I was 13 years old, it was the first time I came to Europe. At that time, I did not feel comfortable. I did not see myself happy and able to stay away from Brazil so young. Before signing at heart rate Barcelona in 2013, Neymar would also have been approached by the Real Madrid of Florentine Perezwhich experienced another failure in this case, as in 2018 and 2019 when it was a question of a possible departure from Neymar from PSG.

Luis Suarez

Like Neymar, Luis suarez was approached by Real Madrid for a transfer during his long and successful career. However, The gunslinger cultivated a completely different desire than that of wearing the merengue tunic. As he informed the COPE Padlock , Luis suarez only dreamed of heart rate Barcelonaa club he joined in 2014 from liverpool. “Real Madrid were very interested in me, but my dream has always been to play for Barca. When I heard the name Barcelona, ​​I didn’t hesitate for a moment”.

Besides the players listed above, legends like Steve Gerard, Gianluigi Buffon or patrick Vieira also said that they had the opportunity during their career to join the Real Madrid, but refused.