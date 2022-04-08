Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi claims a transfer to Leonardo!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on April 7, 2022 at 10:10 p.m. by AM

Still looking for reinforcements for next summer, PSG would be interested in the young Argentinian winger from Lazio Rome Luka Romero (17), in particular on the advice of Lionel Messi.

This summer, the Paris Saint Germain should be active in the transfer market. And for good reason, many reinforcements are expected in order to relaunch the project of the Parisian club after the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League against the real Madrid. With this in mind, several names are already circulating, such as those ofAurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Paul Pogba (Manchester United) or even Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona). But that’s not all.

Luka Romero in the sights of PSG?