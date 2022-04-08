Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi claims a transfer to Leonardo!
Football – Mercato – PSG
Still looking for reinforcements for next summer, PSG would be interested in the young Argentinian winger from Lazio Rome Luka Romero (17), in particular on the advice of Lionel Messi.
This summer, the Paris Saint Germain should be active in the transfer market. And for good reason, many reinforcements are expected in order to relaunch the project of the Parisian club after the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League against the real Madrid. With this in mind, several names are already circulating, such as those ofAurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Paul Pogba (Manchester United) or even Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona). But that’s not all.
Luka Romero in the sights of PSG?
Indeed, according to information from the Italian media lalaziosiamonoi.itthe PSG is interested in luka romero (17 years). And due to his age, the Argentine winger cannot sign a long-term contract with the Lazio Roma and sees its lease end in June 2023. The Argentinian colony of the Parisian wardrobe, led by Lionel Messiwould have whispered his name to the management of the PSG. Arrived last summer from Majorca, luka romero appeared only 47 minutes in total this season in Serie A. In search of attacking reinforcements, in particular to replace Angel Di Maria, the PSG could therefore bet on the young Argentine winger.