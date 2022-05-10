Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi is still challenged in MLS!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on May 10, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. by Thibault Morlain

While Lionel Messi should continue at PSG next season, the question is what he will do when his contract ends in the summer of 2023. Regularly, it is announced that the Argentinian could land in MLS. Moreover, on the other side of the Atlantic, we wanted to make certain confidences about the arrival of Messi.

After 21 years at FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi has evolved away from Catalonia this season. Landed at PSG last summer, however, the Argentinian did not have a very great season. With statistics far from its standards, La Pulga was even jeered by its own public. It was then enough to throw a damper on his future, although Messi either under contract until 2023 with also an optional additional year. Will go, won’t go? Lately, big responses have fallen since it was announced that Lionel Messi would stay at PSG until summer 2023. And after? The seven-time Ballon d’Or should be asking questions about the rest of his career at this time and when it comes to discussing the future of Lionel Messieyes are turning in particular to the MLS. L’Inter-Miamithe franchise of David Beckhamhas already positioned itself to welcome the current player of the PSG. And on the other side of the Atlantic, this file does not fail to react. Lately, Miguel Angel Ramireztrainer of Charlottehad blurted out: It’s not necessary for Messi to come to MLS to have an impact on society. It’s not just the Latino community that comes to the games. Many Americans are coming and more and more boys are playing football “.

“Of course I want Messi to come to MLS”

Inevitably, these comments on the arrival of Lionel Messi in MLS have not gone unnoticed. Thereby, Miguel Angel Ramirez had to explain his thinking. And for Ole the trainer of Charlotte first blurted out: How can I not want Messi to come to MLS? Are we stupid? How can I not want Messi to come? The Argentinians will say: “This fool, how is he going to say that Messi is not coming to MLS? “. Are we stupid? What I said is that whether Messi comes or not, it doesn’t change what is already happening in the country. Am I wrong ? It changes ? How many spectators come to the games? Isn’t change already happening? Messi doesn’t have to come to see the change in this country. There are many children who do not choose American football or basketball, but football. And it’s not thanks to Messi. Change is already happening in MLS “.