Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi shocked this legend with his transfer!

Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi shocked this legend with his transfer!
While Lionel Messi finally decided to leave FC Barcelona to join PSG last summer, Ronaldinho was very surprised by this career choice on the part of his former teammate and let it be known.
At the end of his contract with the FC Barcelona last June, and while the Catalan club did not have the means to extend it, Lionel Messi had therefore opted for a free start towards the PSG ! A real masterstroke for the capital club, which has therefore succeeded in attracting a great star of world football, but for the former number 10 of the PSG and Barca, Ronaldinhothis choice on the part of Messi struck like a thunderclap.
“I would never have imagined seeing him with another shirt”
Ronaldinho confided in the departure of Lionel Messi to PSG in the columns of Mundo Deportivo: “ It was a surprise, not only for me but for everyone. I would never have imagined seeing him in another jersey, but these are things that happen and for me the important thing is that if he is happy, it doesn’t matter where he is. We talked when I was in Paris, but such is life, there are surprises, things that happen and as I said, the most important thing is to see him happy. “Says the former Brazilian glory.