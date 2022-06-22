Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Luis Campos snubbed by a compatriot of Lionel Messi?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on June 22, 2022 at 11:10 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau

In recent days, the name of Enzo Fernandez has been linked to PSG as part of the summer transfer window of Luis Campos, eager to redraw the contours of the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. However, the River Plate player should escape the PSG football adviser and leave for Benfica Lisbon.

On the sidelines of the summer transfer window which already opened its doors on June 10, the PSG version Luis Fields should be particularly active. The new sports adviser of the capital club has already completed the transfer of Vitinha as le10sport.com revealed to you on June 18th. And still according to exclusive information from 10sport.com, disclosed on June 21, the Portuguese leader has a crush on Andrewan 18-year-old midfielder playing at Vasco of Gama whereas Renato sanches always patient in parallel. What leave a big doubt hovering over the real interest of the PSGrevealed by Crack Deportivo for Enzo Fernandez ?

❗️Exclusive. @SLBenfica and @RiverPlate têm acordo por Enzo Fernandez. Negócio de 18 milhões de euros por 75% do pass. Jogador só virá para o #Benfica depois da @Libertadores . Contract of 5 years. Falta apenas Enzo Fernandez aceitar as conditions of contract com o Benfica. 🦅⏳ pic.twitter.com/1pWs458I0U — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) June 22, 2022

Enzo Fernandez on his way to Benfica for an 18M€ transfer?