Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Mbappé gives his answer to Qatar for the future of Messi!

Posted on April 7, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. by BC

While he could play a major role in PSG’s next summer transfer window if he were to extend his lease, Kylian Mbappé would show a clear position on the future of Lionel Messi.

Currently in his final year of contract, Kylian Mbappe is still in the dark about its future. As you had revealed le10sport.com, the Bondynois has not yet made his decision while the PSG and the Real Madrid are pushing hard to reach a final agreement on this matter. In Paris, we seem ready to do anything to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay, in particular by offering him an important role during the next summer transfer window, for which he could have a say in certain files. If he were to stay, Kylian Mbappe should then have an influence on a few departures or transfers, and the Frenchman would already have a clear opinion on Lionel Messi.

Mbappé wants Messi to stay at PSG