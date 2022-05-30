Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Mbappé, Messi, Neymar … The transfer of Mané weighed down by the stars of Doha?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on May 30, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. by Amadou Diawara

Under contract until June 30, 2023 with Liverpool, Sadio Mané would arouse the interest of PSG and Bayern. And while he wouldn’t want to be in the shadow of stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar, the Senegalese international would prefer to join Munich in Paris during the next summer transfer window.

After six seasons of good and loyal service to Liverpool, Sadio Mané should change course during the next summer transfer window. Committed until June 30, 2023 with the Reds of Jurgen Klopp, the Senegalese star would not honor his contract until the end. While an extension would not really be relevant, Sadio Mané would like to leave liverpool from the next transfer window. And knowing that he would be followed closely by the PSG and the Bavaria, the 30-year-old striker would favor a departure towards Munich due to Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Sadio Mané wants to be Bayern’s big star

According to information from Sports 1 , Sadio Mane would have planned to leave liverpool during the next summer transfer window. After having made the greatest happiness of the Reds for six seasons, the Senegalese international would like to move on and take on a whole new challenge at another club. And according to the German media, Sadio Mane would have left to take up a new challenge on the side of the Bayern. Indeed, the club led by Julian Nagelsmann would hold the line on this file. To such an extent thatHasan Salihamidzic would be confident, believing that they could complete the transfer of Sadio Mane rapidly. Moreover, the chances of seeing the protege of Jurgen Klopp evolve to Bayern next season would be estimated at 70% today, despite the interest of the PSG. As stated Sports 1 , Sadio Mane would prefer to sign at Munich, rather than Paris, because it could be the head of the gondola in Bavaria. In fact, the resident of liverpool wouldn’t want to be a star among stars with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi to PSG.