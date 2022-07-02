Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi has taken a stand for the transfer of Neymar
After 5 seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar is no longer unanimous. Indeed, the Brazilian international’s repeated injuries, coupled with his average performance this season, do not please the capital club, which would be ready to part with him. However, on the PSG side, Lionel Messi would not see it the same way regarding the future of Neymar.
Bought for 222M€ in 2017, Neymar was supposed to mark the beginning of a new era in Paris Saint Germain. However, the Brazilian international has still not managed to lead his team to the final victory in the Champions League, and the fans are growing impatient. In addition, the attacker regularly suffers long injuries, and misses many games. A situation that the management of the PSG.
Neymar could leave PSG
The future of Neymar is now quite uncertain. Indeed, if it will be difficult to find a base for the Brazilian because of his very high salary, the Paris Saint Germain would still be open to a sale, and the 30-year-old has suitors. Newcastle Where chelsea are particularly interested in him, however, Lionel Messi hope that this operation will not take place in the end.
Messi doesn’t want Neymar to leave
According to information from The Nation, Lionel Messi wish that Neymar stay at Paris Saint Germain. However, the Argentina international’s opinion may well not be taken into account. Indeed, according to information from the COPE Padlock, The Pulga does not correspond to the new project of the capital club, which wants fewer stars, and the 35-year-old player would also be invited to find a base this summer.