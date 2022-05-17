Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi, Neymar … Benzema could weigh down the Mbappé operation!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on May 17, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. by Arthur Montagne updated on May 17, 2022 at 10:48 a.m.

While Kylian Mbappé aspires to be the sporting leader of a project, Karim Benzema, who has established himself as the undisputed boss of Real Madrid, could well question his arrival at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé’s announcement is imminent. Sunday evening, the striker of PSG confirmed it, his “ choice is almost made . “The idea of ​​Bondy’s crack is to finally announce his decision before the next gathering of the France team, namely May 28. The suspense will therefore soon come to an end and Kylian Mbappe will reveal its choice between an extension to PSG or a signature at real Madrid. In Spain, this suspense is not one since his arrival in the club meringue there is no doubt. However, not everything is settled yet.

Benzema undisputed number 1 at Real?