Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi, Neymar … Benzema could weigh down the Mbappé operation!

Mercato – PSG: Messi, Neymar … Benzema could weigh down the Mbappé operation!
Football – Mercato – PSG
While Kylian Mbappé aspires to be the sporting leader of a project, Karim Benzema, who has established himself as the undisputed boss of Real Madrid, could well question his arrival at Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappé’s announcement is imminent. Sunday evening, the striker of PSG confirmed it, his “ choice is almost made. “The idea of Bondy’s crack is to finally announce his decision before the next gathering of the France team, namely May 28. The suspense will therefore soon come to an end and Kylian Mbappe will reveal its choice between an extension to PSG or a signature at real Madrid. In Spain, this suspense is not one since his arrival in the club meringue there is no doubt. However, not everything is settled yet.
Benzema undisputed number 1 at Real?
Indeed, according to information from THE TEAMthere is no agreement between the real Madrid and Kylian Mbappewhile the PSG continues to try to convince his attacker to extend. And among the Parisian arguments, it is proposed to Kylian Mbappe that he be the leader of the project in front of Neymar and Lionel Messi who had a disappointing season, while on the side of real Madrid, Karim Benzema is more than ever the number 1 of the project thanks to his stratospheric season which should allow him to win his first Ballon d’Or. On the other hand, in the event of victory in the Champions League final against liverpoolthe transfer window meringue could be quiet, while the PSG plans to strengthen drastically. Another argument that could tip the scales in favor of PSG.
