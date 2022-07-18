Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi, Ronaldo… A new confirmation falls for this summer

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 18, 2022

A year after his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo plans to look elsewhere and finds himself at the heart of rumors for his future. An arrival at PSG was mentioned in particular, but as revealed to you by le10sport.com, this scenario is not relevant in the capital. Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth confirms that it’s hard to imagine the Portuguese playing alongside Lionel Messi.

Despite his commitment until June 2023, cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in the next weeks. In the absence of the Champions League, the Portuguese would indeed like a change of scenery in order to win the most prestigious of European competitions for the sixth time, but there are not many proposals for the five-time Ballon d’Or. Jorge Mendes has already set to work and is trying to find a base at cristiano Ronaldowhose name was mentioned in PSG.

The XXL recruitment of PSG since the arrival of Qatar

Since the arrival of Qatar, the PSG has become a five-star recruitment specialist, sometimes going against sporting logic. After Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Gianluigi buffon or NeymarQatar hit hard last summer by getting their hands on Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. Thus, it was logical to see the name of cristiano Ronaldo mentioned on the side of PSGbut the Portuguese is very far from the Parc des Princes.

Cristiano Ronaldo away from PSG

As revealed to you by le10sport.com, cristiano Ronaldo never offered his services to PSG, either directly or indirectly. Even though Jorge Mendes has held several meetings with the leaders of the Parisian club in recent weeks, it is mainly for two players from his team: Vitinha and Renato sanches. The first has already committed itself to the PSG while the second remains one of the priorities of Luis Fields.

“Maybe a year or two ago Ronaldo could have gone to PSG…”