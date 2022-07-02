Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Modric’s surprising confession after the arrival of Leo Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

Last summer, Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona, ​​unable to extend his contract. A boon for PSG, which quickly took action to recover the Argentinian. In an interview with the Croatian press, Luka Modric admits to having been taken aback by seeing La Pulga evolve in another jersey.

The last summer transfer window was undoubtedly marked by the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona. For lack of being able to extend at the Blaugrana due to the financial problems encountered by the culé club, the Argentinian has signed up for two seasons plus an optional one in favor of the Paris Saint Germain. With Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Lionel Messi now composes the attack of the PSGa big change that also surprised in Madrid.

“It was strange to see Messi in another shirt”

During an interview with the Croatian media Sportske Novosti , Luka modric spoke about the double confrontation between the PSG and the Real Madridduring which Lionel Messi faced the merengue club in a different jersey than that of the Barca. ” It was strange to see Messi, after so many Clasicos, in another shirt. With Neymar and Mbappe, it’s a collection of talents “says the Croatian.

