Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Neymar, Messi… The Al-Khelaïfi revolution already knows its limits

As the PSG president has made clear in recent weeks, the end of the era of bling and glitz is set to take place at Paris Saint-Germain. Nevertheless, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and the sports section managed by Luis Campos and Antero Henrique should have all the trouble in the world to push Lionel Messi and Neymar out.

On June 21, the day of the music festival, Nasser Al–Khelaifi had his personal party during an interview for The Parisian during which he let it be known that there was going to be a change in the PSG and that the “bling bling” era was over. “Whether the fans will be disappointed to end up with Galtier rather than Zidane? The dream is one thing, the reality another. Perhaps we should also change our slogan… Dream Bigger (dream bigger) is good, but today we must above all be realistic, we no longer want flashy, bling-bling, it’s is the end of the sequins”.

Al-Khelaïfi wants to put an end to the era of glitter

Relaunched on what this change in philosophy was going to mean for Neymar Jr.extended until June 2025 with a clause activated on July 1 revealed by le10sport.com in May 2021 for his contract to be extended until June 2027, Nasser Al–Khelaifi put a little pressure on Neymar by affirming that he had the will not to leave any more right pass and that the implication of the players will have to be total from now on. “What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. Much more ! They must all be 100%. Obviously, we weren’t good enough to go far. For next season, the objective is clear: to work every day at 200%. Give everything we have for this jersey, give the maximum and we will see the result”.

Announced on departure, Neymar intends to stay at PSG

Since then, the future of Neymar has been considerably mentioned in the press and always according to The Parisian neither the Brazilian nor the PSG wouldn’t be against the end of their collaboration. However, Fabrizio Romano recently announced that Neymar would have no intention of packing up and leaving the Paris Holy–German this summer, his primary objective being to win the Champions League with the capital club.

