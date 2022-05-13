Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Pique releases his truths on the departure of Messi from Barça!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on May 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau updated on May 12, 2022 at 7:36 p.m.

Vice-captain of FC Barcelona, ​​​​Gerard Piqué admitted that the departure of Lionel Messi for PSG last summer had particularly affected him and this, for several reasons explained by the manager of the defense of Barça.

After 21 years of good and loyal service, whether with the youth teams of the FC Barcelona and especially among professionals, Lionel Messi left in tears Barca last offseason. Indeed, due to the expiration of his contract, the PSG was able to get his hands on the one who would become a few weeks after his arrival in August the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. However, unlike the summer of 2020 after Final 8, when he was sent to the former management of the FC Barcelona chaired by Josep maria Bartomeu through a burofax his wish to terminate his contract unilaterally, Messi this time did not want to leave the heart rate Barcelona. His departure was regretted by a number of big names in the Barca whether the president John Laporta, the coach Xavi Hernandezthe nugget Pedri and the ghost Daniel Alves particularly. Vice-captain of Barca , Gerard Pique returned to the end of the Messi era at heart rate Barcelona.

Pique admits being saddened by Messi’s departure to PSG

In fact, for the show TheOverlap , Gerard Pique has received Gary Nevillehis former teammate at Manchester Unitedto La Masia. The opportunity for the defender of heart rate Barcelona to confide in the eventful departure of Lionel Messi while the Argentinian wanted to continue his adventure at heart rate Barcelona. “Am I crying inside thinking about his departure for Paris? Yes, for us and for him. I think for the career he had at Barcelona, ​​it would have been good if he stayed until the end. But I can understand what happened, the club is suffering a lot economically because of the previous presidency and the way they managed the club”. initially recognized Gerard Pique to Gary Neville for SkyBet before making a connection with his personal experience and his reluctant departure from Manchester United in his youth to take his first steps as a professional.

“It would be great if he had stayed”