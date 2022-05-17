Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: PSG hit the jackpot with Lionel Messi!
Football – Mercato – PSG
From a sporting point of view, the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG was not necessarily a success. On the other hand, in terms of the marketing aspect, that is another story.
Last summer the PSG did not hesitate to jump at the chance to recover Lionel Messi. Unable to extend to FC Barcelona, the Argentinian found himself free and therefore signed up with the club of the capital. A huge blow for the PSG. However, while the Pulga was eagerly awaited at Parishis performances have clearly not been up to par, which has also earned Lionel Messi many criticisms.
“The club will certainly beat its historic record of sponsorship income”
However, at PSGwe are delighted with this transfer of Lionel Messi. The reason ? Its impact on the marketing of the capital club. For The Team, Marc ArmstrongDirector of Partnerships at PSGtold : ” The arrival of Messi has acted as an accelerator for several ongoing negotiations and has made it possible to increase our brand value a little more, the attractiveness of which we have already observed for several years with the signing of All and the renewal long term from Nike. The club will certainly break its historic record for sponsorship revenue. For ticketing, demand has never been so high. The subscription renewal rate is almost 98%. The Parc des Princes has also become an experience to live for French or foreign tourists present in Paris. “.
