Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Qatar takes a shattering decision for the future of Messi!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on April 19, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. by BC updated on April 19, 2022 at 8:18 a.m.

Despite a contrasting first season in the capital, and the appearance of the first rumors concerning a possible departure this summer, PSG would have no intention of parting with Lionel Messi.

Willing to pursue his career in heart rate Barcelona, Lionel Messi had to resolve to leave Catalonia last summer due to financial problems encountered by the culé club. A boon for the PSG, who dreamed of getting his hands on the Argentinian since the arrival of the Qataris in the capital. Since, Lionel Messi is trying somehow to adapt to his new life in Paris, and the seven-time Ballon d’Or is far from his standards, with 8 goals and 13 assists on the clock in 29 appearances, enough to spark many rumors about his future , with a hypothetical return to Barca or a departure to MLS evoked. However, Lionel Messi has well and truly gone to stay at PSG.

PSG don’t want to lose Messi