Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Qatar takes a shattering decision for the future of Messi!
Football – Mercato – PSG
Despite a contrasting first season in the capital, and the appearance of the first rumors concerning a possible departure this summer, PSG would have no intention of parting with Lionel Messi.
Willing to pursue his career in heart rate Barcelona, Lionel Messi had to resolve to leave Catalonia last summer due to financial problems encountered by the culé club. A boon for the PSG, who dreamed of getting his hands on the Argentinian since the arrival of the Qataris in the capital. Since, Lionel Messi is trying somehow to adapt to his new life in Paris, and the seven-time Ballon d’Or is far from his standards, with 8 goals and 13 assists on the clock in 29 appearances, enough to spark many rumors about his future , with a hypothetical return to Barca or a departure to MLS evoked. However, Lionel Messi has well and truly gone to stay at PSG.
PSG don’t want to lose Messi
According to information disclosed by The Team this Monday, the departure of Lionel Messi is not on the agenda on the side of the PSG. While management is clearly considering parting with Mauro Icardi, Angel Sun maria and Leandro Paredes during the summer transfer window, the trend is different for the other Argentinian international in the squad, under contract until June 2023. PSG does not intend to separate immediately from Lionel Messiwhich will therefore have an additional chance to impose far from heart rate Barcelona.