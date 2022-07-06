Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: The answer falls for a transfer of Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 6, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. by Dan Marciano

According to the Spanish press, Lionel Messi would have contacted Xavi to discuss a possible return to FC Barcelona this summer. But returned to Paris earlier than expected to prepare for the next season, the Argentinian international would not intend to leave PSG this summer. The player intends to complete his contract and honor his commitments.

The season produced by Lionel Messi did not live up to expectations. Arrived with star status from the FC Barcelona, the Argentinian international struggled to regain his level after several months away from the pitch. So this year, the player wanted to do things differently. Messi cut his vacation short to return to Paris and participate in the first training of Christophe Galtier hasa PSG.

Messi would have offered his services to Barca

Messi seems focused on the next exercise with the PSG. But according to the Spanish press, the player would want to leave. According The Chiringuito I in Pulga would have contacted Xavi to evoke a return to FC Barcelona. Messi waiting for a call from Joan Laporta this summer. Information denied by another media.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Barça spills the beans for Lionel Messi’s next club? https://t.co/RpDaUw7OoZ pic.twitter.com/dcDOzZFd2q — le10sport (@le10sport) July 6, 2022

No departure is planned for Messi this summer