Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: The Beckham clan adds a layer Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 18, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. by Thibault Morlain

Today, Lionel Messi is a PSG player. Under contract until 2023, the Argentinian sees his future being the subject of many rumours. While there was talk of the desire of Parisians to extend it until 2024, a departure also sometimes comes up on the table. To go where ? Messi’s next club could be Inter Miami, David Beckham’s franchise. Moreover, on the Florida side, we have made new statements about an arrival from La Pulga.

Lionel Messi’s future is at the center of rumours. The Argentinian is currently under contract until 2023 with the PSG, who however wishes to keep it longer than expected. Indeed, according to the latest echoes of the Spanish press, the club of the capital would like to extend Messi until 2024. For his part, the former FC Barcelona however, would not be in a hurry and would postpone its decision for a few months. Will leave? Won’t go? In case of departure, it is on the side of theInter Miami that he could bounce back. It’s no secret that the franchise of David Beckham dream of attracting Lionel Messi and don’t hide it. Xavier Asensigeneral manager of commercial operations for the Florida franchise, has also multiplied the outings on Messi these last hours on the sidelines of the passage of the FC Barcelona in the facilities of theInter-Miami for his summer tour.

A future at Inter Miami for Messi?

Thus, in remarks given to EFE , Xavier Asensi had first assured concerning Lionel Messi : “ The owners’ goal is that when we talk about football in the United States, what comes to mind is Inter Miami. (…) The possibility of Leo Messi coming to Miami helps a lot. In addition, other very important players in the football industry also consider Miami as a place to come and play. Precisely because of all the above. A month ago we organized a match between friends of Ronaldinho and friends of Roberto Carlos. In our stadium we had Dybala, Pogba, Falcao, Arturo Vidal, Militao and Vinícius Jr. And they came because they were already here on vacation “.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Inter Miami comes out of silence for an arrival of Messi https://t.co/LOXXt2mHYB pic.twitter.com/cAEyPaMA8L — le10sport (@le10sport) July 17, 2022

“What we are looking for is to be the benchmark for football in the United States”

And during an interview with Mundo Deportivo , Xavier Asensi added a layer concerning Lionel Messi and theInter Miami. ” Is it a goal to have Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? Yes, with some nuances. Leo Messi cannot be compared to any other player. That said, what we are looking for is to be the benchmark for football in the United States and for that, the important thing is the players and the show you give. And to give it, you need the best, having them is a real objective of our club. And when to Lionel Messi, there is him and after, there are the others “, he first explained.

“It depends on him”