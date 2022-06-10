Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: The big announcement of Lionel Messi on his debut in Paris

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on June 10, 2022 at 10:15 p.m. by The editorial staff

At the end of a difficult season, during which he will not have been as decisive as usual, Lionel Messi has returned to this campaign. Forced to discover a new environment, after having spent her entire career at FC Barcelona, ​​the Pulga has lived a year rich in emotions, and especially remembers all her firsts with PSG.

Arrived at FC Barcelona at only 13 years old, Lionel Messi finally made his big start during the last summer transfer window. If the Argentinian international seemed predestined to end his career in Catalonia, he was free of any contract last summer, and the Blaugrana were unable to extend it. Arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or had a difficult season. With 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games, the native of Rosario was not as prolific as usual, and had not had this kind of statistics since the 2006-2007 campaign. However, the Pulga prefers to remember the good times, like his firsts in the jersey of the PSG.

Mercato: This new confirmation of Zidane’s arrival at PSG https://t.co/KOkS6HxcZY pic.twitter.com/rxMlWyWgHK — Le10Sport_PSG (@le10sport_psg) June 10, 2022

“I lived this first year with a lot of emotions”