Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: The departure is planned for Lionel Messi

Posted on July 7, 2022 at 7:00 am by Thibault Morlain

While Lionel Messi’s future is at the heart of rumours, the question is when the Argentine will leave PSG. Currently, La Pulga has a contract until 2023 with the capital club, with an additional year optional. But this should not be enabled. For Messi, the script would already be written.

No more bling-bling PSG. Nasser Al-Khelaifi was very clear about this and it could lead to big changes during this transfer window. This could in particular be the case with the departure of Neymar, which would be pushed out by Qatar. Likewise, in Spain, it was explained that the PSG also wanted to separate from Lionel Messi.

Direction Inter Miami?

Will leave? Won’t go? It is finally only in 2023 that Lionel Messi could leave the PSG, thus not activating the additional year as an option in his contract. And according to information from Mundo Deportivo the scenario would already be written for Messi who could then take the direction of the United States to join theInter-Miamifranchise of David Beckham.

“We would like to see Lionel Messi at Inter Miami”