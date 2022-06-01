Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: The departure of Lionel Messi is announced in Argentina!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on June 1, 2022 at 12:10 p.m. by Bernard Colas

Arrived at PSG last summer, Lionel Messi had a complicated first season in the capital, but the Argentinian has every intention of winning in the red and blue jersey, before heading to MLS in the summer. 2023. Correspondent for the Argentinian media Infobae, Sergio Levinsky announces that the six-time Ballon d’Or will end his career in the United States…

While he imagined ending his career at heart rate Barcelona, Lionel Messi has seen his plans disrupted by the club’s financial problems, forcing him to pack up. A blow for the Argentinian, a boon for the PSG, who didn’t take long to take action. “ After a life spent in the same place it’s not easy, especially at my age because it’s something else to do it when you’re younger, when you’re prepared and somewhere you wanted it. At that time I did not want this change, I did not imagine it, I did not think about it and the truth is that it was a difficult year “, recognised Lionel Messi at the beginning of the week at the microphone of TyC Sports . Committed until June 2023 with the PSGwith an optional additional year, Lionel Messi does not intend to leave this summer and wishes to impose himself on the side of the Parc des Princes, but his departure would already be scheduled.

PSG – Malaise: Lionel Messi, what was the problem? https://t.co/nrZbzLFETa pic.twitter.com/wC7FxawoWO — le10sport (@le10sport) May 31, 2022

Messi’s departure scheduled for 2023?