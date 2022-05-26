Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: The pill does not pass in Barcelona for Lionel Messi!

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG got their hands on Lionel Messi last summer, when FC Barcelona revealed that they could not extend his contract for economic reasons. President Joan Laporta returned to this inevitable departure.

Returning from vacation after winning the Copa America against Brazil, Lionel Messi learned that he was ultimately not going to be able to extend his contract at heart rate Barcelona for purely financial reasons. In fact, the debt of Barca then amounted to €1.3 billion and the culé club’s payroll totally exceeded the ceiling established in La Liga. As a result, big salaries like Anthony Griezmann and Lionel Messi went elsewhere. Messi signed a two-year contract with a third option at the PSG. And although his first exercise was not crowned with success, the seven-time Ballon d’Or would have the firm intention of proving himself in the PSG next season. And this departure Paris Holy–Germanthe president of FC Barcelona, ​​namely John Laportastill hasn’t fully digested it…

“We would all have liked him to end his sporting life here”

“Messi left as he left. We all would have liked him to finish his sporting life here and for some reason he couldn’t. This could not be the case because of the fair play of the Spanish league and the proposal from PSG. These actors, when they enter a dynamic like this, find that they cannot leave because the operations are worth several million euros”. admitted Joan Laporta during an interview with the ‘Sportiu during the day on Wednesday.