Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: This big confession on the transfer of Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 8, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. by Thomas Berthelot

Arrived at FC Barcelona during the transfer window of 2014, Luis Suarez will have had great success at FC Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi. The Uruguayan center-forward still regrets his separation from his friend. And he understands even less the departure of the Argentinian for PSG a year ago.

Become one of the world references to the position of center forward, Luis Suarez has for several seasons shone on the side of the FC Barcelona. His adventure within one of the best trios in the history of football, the MSN, composed of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez marked the spirits.

Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi receives a huge call from the foot https://t.co/s6k8u0Bn9v pic.twitter.com/Uoi8WqjLfT — Le10Sport_PSG (@le10sport_psg) July 8, 2022

MSN marked the history of Barça

His agreement with Lionel Messi was such that the two players were able to find each other with their eyes closed on the pitch. Outside, their duo turned into a real friendship. It’s not uncommon to see their families appearing together on social media. Especially while on vacation. During an interview for ESPN , Luis Suarez returned to his departure from the Barcelona club in 2020, and his separation from Lionel Messi : “ All of Leo’s numbers at Barca were there and mine too, I didn’t score less than 20-25 goals and the fact that they separated us without any arguments hurt me at the time. »

Messi leaving Barça, a heresy