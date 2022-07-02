Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: This huge announcement in Barcelona on the departure of Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

Last summer, FC Barcelona had no choice but to let Lionel Messi go. For economic reasons, the Argentinian packed his bags and has since signed up with PSG. A heartbreak for Joan Laporta and the Blaugrana. But all this could have been avoided according to Victor Font, former candidate for the presidency of Barça.

After 21 years spent in Catalonia, Lionel Messi had to bid farewell to FC Barcelona last summer. Joan Laporta had yet made the extension of the Argentinian one of his great promises on his return as president. An agreement had been reached, but Barça’s finances could not allow this new lease to be signed. Messi then found himself free and spun to the PSG.

“With me, Messi would have stayed”

Joan Laporta could not do anything to prevent Lionel Messi to leave from FC Barcelona. Victor Font believes he could have kept the now player of the PSG. Candidate for the presidential election of Barça, he was not elected. But if that had been the case, Messi could have always been at Camp Nou. Indeed, reported by La Vanguardia , Victor Font assured: With me, Messi would have stayed because we had a plan with immediate effect “.

